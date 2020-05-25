"The way that white-centring shows up is when white people really believe that they are the centre of how everything else works. So oftentimes I'm interviewed about this work and a question that I get a lot is around how can white people navigate how uncomfortable this work is," she continues. "And you know what I say is, yeah. The work is uncomfortable, but the fact is that you have so centred yourself that you're not even thinking about how uncomfortable it is for people of colour to be impacted by racism, being harmed right here. And the two are not equivalent."