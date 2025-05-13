Sistah Space Was Created To Save Black Women From Domestic Abuse. 10 Years Later, The Work Feels Just As Urgent
What is Valerie’s Law & how could it help Black women in crisis?
“We’ve pointed out that [Valerie’s Law] has to be a ‘for us, by us’ training. Because there are no policemen, especially white men, who can speak on behalf of Black women."
Is there a Black femicide crisis in the UK?
Metropolitan Police spans point to a Black femicide crisis in the capital, with nine of the 21 femicide victims in 2022 (43%) being Black women. In 2023, this span rose considerably when eight of the 13 femicide victims (62%) were Black.
How Sistah Space provides a refuge for Black women dealing with domestic abuse in the UK
"A lot of the women who come to us have no recourse to public funds, which means that we have to give them everything from underwear to bedspreads. So we rely on our communities, and we rely on donations."