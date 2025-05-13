Sistah Space Was Created To Save Black Women From Domestic Abuse. 10 Years Later, The Work Feels Just As Urgent

“The level of service that we offer has to really fluctuate according to who's standing in front of us. And a lot of the women who come to us have no recourse to public funds, which means that we have to give them everything from underwear to bedspreads. So we rely on our communities, and we rely on donations. Our shop is not a charity shop, it's a shop that is a charity, which means we don't accept pre-loved items or second-hand goods. Just because someone's gone through domestic abuse, sexual abuse or rape, that doesn't mean that they should be left with what other people no longer need. In fact, it's more important that they get something new, because you need that to feel valued.”