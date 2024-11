Kemi Badenoch’s Leadership Win Is Historic — But Don’t Call It A Victory For Black Women

When we consider what Badenoch has said and stands for, it’s deeply patronising to expect Black women to be excited about her appointment or be asked to “put politics aside”. The politics of a politician is the only thing we should be judging them on. How else can we assess their suitability? Their views directly shape their policies, which in turn impact our lives. In September, Badenoch wrote in an article for The Sunday Telegraph that “not all cultures are equally valid” when discussing who should be allowed into the UK. This kind of perspective shapes the laws and rules that govern how people from different backgrounds are treated, ultimately impacting people's lives by either providing opportunities or limiting them based on cultural biases. If someone in a position of power holds this view, for instance, it might lead to discriminatory immigration policies against certain nationalities. How can we expect Black women, who are from “other” cultures, to feel excited about a politician who insinuates their culture is less valuable than British culture?