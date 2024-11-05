Kamala Harris Isn’t Playing by The Rules On Her Media Tour — That’s A Good Thing

The first President of the United States and the 45 people to hold the position since 1789 have all been men. For a long time, these men were installed and confirmed by exclusively male voters, male delegates to the Electoral College, and an all-male Congress. Men answering to and delivering policy for men. Only in the last several decades have women been able to exert our collective political power and demand to be part of the agenda. We’ve had to build cross-gender coalitions and find ways to be seen by male politicians hell-bent on governing us without actually talking to us. Yet, whenever a woman runs for office she’s accused of not being able to represent the full constituency and is bullied into ignoring the very women and gender-marginalised people who have been politically sidelined for centuries.