Nearly a year before my ice fixation took hold, I found myself standing at the sink in the office toilet cubicle, washing blood out of my linen dress. Panicked and covered in antibacterial hand soap, I rummaged through my arsenal of period products. I’d bled through my change of period pants. I had no more tampons left. I’d switched to a period cup but I knew it wouldn’t last long. I was bleeding through my period products on the hour. At the time, it was the heaviest period of my adult life. Right on cue, pain gripped my stomach, thighs and back. In my soaking wet dress, I slipped out the back door of the office and grabbed a two-hour train from London back to Manchester, where I live. Standing in the train aisle, my eyes dimmed. I felt weak and like I was about to pass out. A doctor on board asked me if I was okay. I wasn’t but I smiled and said I was. I would continue to bleed like this for 10 long days, every single month for the next year. I stopped leaving the house. A period this heavy should have sounded the alarm. Get this checked out. Sadly, it would take a long time before the cause was investigated.