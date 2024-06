The Devastating Reason This Black Woman Is Suing Hair Relaxer Brands

Without a family history of uterine cancer and at such a young age, the news left Mitchell confused and distraught. Less than 10% of uterine cancer cases occur in women under 50 and even fewer in women under 30; things just didn’t make any sense. It wasn’t until four years later in 2022 that she started making connections, reading the landmark 2022 study from the Journal of the National Cancer Institute (JNCI), which found that frequent users of hair straightening products more than doubled their risk of developing uterine cancer by age 70 compared to those who have never used one. Mitchell had been using hair relaxers religiously since the age of just eight, and finally discontinued her use that same year, upon reading about the association between these products and cancer . "It was just a social norm," she explains. My mother, who has six daughters, was introduced to relaxers by a friend. It was about maintaining our hair better and making it lay a certain way, which was seen as more acceptable."