Marketers and brands are notorious for not using ‘real life’ to sell us products, but it’s arguably not the same thing as using Black girls to emotionally tether the rest of us to a beauty technique that didn’t always deliver on the result it promised. From a health standpoint, one can appreciate that some of those girls were spared some of the negative experiences many of us had with hair relaxers. But if there is a part of me that’s going to feel some way about it, it’s the little girl I used to be, whose eyes lit up at that Just Like Me box — because it was her that was sold the idea that straighter hair was better and she paid dearly for it in burns, years of hair breakage and low self-esteem. And that is the quaint lesson on eurocentrism that we have learned: it is a mirage, and it continues to use all sorts of apparitions to keep itself going.