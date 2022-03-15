What Should We Do About Kanye West? Maybe…Nothing

[Kanye's] hubris both helped and harmed him, making him one of the richest, most respected spans in the game while also leading him to believe that he was a god amongst mere mortals.
How could the same man who accused former President George W. Bush of not caring about Black people during the devastation of Hurricane Katrina actually love Trump? Was the Kanye who critiqued the evils of capitalism in 'New Slaves' really the same guy who would claim that 400 years of slavery felt like a 'choice' just years later?
Keeping [Kanye] on a pedestal as the voice of the people or even just as a tool for entertainment, only affirms his misbehavior, and it also further stigmatizes and villainizes others dealing with bipolar disorder. We’re stuck between a rock and a hard place; casting West out would be painful, but keeping him close could hurt us even more.