Trap Glazed: Why I'm Actually Not Offended By Kanye West

Our biased outrage leaves no room to address the things that West is definitely right about. As my Granny would say: even a broken clock is right twice a day. For example, when Yeezy’s career began, he was unequivocally pro-Black, a theme that showed up in his early discography often. He said on national television that George W. Bush “doesn’t care about Black people” after botched Hurricane Katrina relief efforts. And to address one of his recent affronts, the 13th amendment does need amending. It’s a part of our constitution that allows Black people to be disproportionately funneled into the prison pipeline, where they are exploited for cheap labor. Ava DuVernay’s award-winning documentary 13th is an excellent resource on the topic. West’s demand for some sort of intervention in his hometown of Chicago, where violence and corruption make national news, is also an important issue. He’s called out racism in the fashion industry, as well. And yes, he did make Taylor Swift famous . Don’t @ me.