Despite rumors to the contrary, Taylor Swift did not give "Famous" her seal of approval.
A rep for the singer told Variety that Swift was only approached by Kanye West in reference to promoting the song. That must have taken a lot of nerve, considering the song calls her a bitch he might sleep with.
"Kanye did not call for approval," her spokesman told the publication, "but to ask Taylor to release his single 'Famous' on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bitch famous.'"
Sounds like a recipe for some bad blood. Perhaps Swift will issue a rebuttal when she takes the stage at the Grammys next week. In the meantime, let's all send West copies of How to Win Friends and Influence People.
