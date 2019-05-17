Skip navigation!
Kanye West
Pop Culture
Kim Kardashian Just Revealed Her Baby Name
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
Rapper Chika Addresses Critics Of Her Body Positive Calvin Klein Campaign
Channing Hargrove
May 17, 2019
Pop Culture
No Headline Will Do Justice To North West’s "Old Town Road" Music...
We finally know who the real creative genius is in the Kardashian-West family, and it's music video director and dance prodigy North West. The proof is in
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Is Kim Kardashian Naming Her Son After An Emoji?
Taylor Swift isn't the only star who sends fans searching for clues in her Instagram captions. Following the birth of her fourth child via a surrogate
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Fashion
Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Dress Looks An Awful Lot Like Her ...
Speculate no longer. Kim Kardashian has hit the Met Gala pink carpet wearing a ruched beige dress with a wet effect by Thierry Mugler himself. The
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
Virgil Abloh Shared His Off-White Staff — & The Internet Is (Mayb...
Virgil Abloh, the designer behind Off-White has had quite the year. Besides designing his first mens' collection for Louis Vuttion and his own label, he
by
Channing Hargrove
TV Shows
Everything We Know About Kanye West's New TV Show — Yes, TV ...
Keeping Up With The Kardashians isn't the only TV show that's becoming all about Kanye West. According to TV Line, the rapper and Showtime have partnered
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
Hey Kanye West, What Are Those On Your Feet?
Okay, friends. At this point in our relationship with Mr. Kanye Omari West, we know that if there is anything that Kanye loves more than Kanye, it's a
by
Channing Hargrove
Pop Culture
The Kardashians Just Posted A Candid Easter Card — & It Gives A C...
Following a particularly special Easter Sunday at church — and by church we mean Kanye West's Sunday Service at Coachella — the Kardashians got
by
Natalie Morin
Spirit
Kanye West's Sunday Service Isn't Exactly Church — But ...
UPDATE: This story was originally published on April 4. A source told People that Kanye has talked about starting his own church, but "it wouldn’t be
by
Cory Stieg
Fashion
Kanye West Is Selling Church-Themed Coachella Merch — & The Inter...
After some back and forth about the set design, Kanye West actually did perform at Coachella 2019, bringing his weekly Sunday Service to the masses on
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Kendall Jenner and North West Wear Matching $1,300 Tops
Is Kendall Jenner taking style cues from North West? Some eagle-eyed observers seem to think so. According to E! News, Kendall recently stepped out in a
by
Mekita Rivas
Music
Yeezus Walks: Kanye West Brings His Sunday Service To Coachella
This Easter morning, Kanye West stood on the mount – a man-made spot literally referred to as “The Mountain” – at Coachella to perform his Sunday
by
Shannon Carlin
Entertainment
Kim Kardashian Throws Shade At The College Admissions Scandal: “I...
Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to speak out about the college admissions scandal — you know, the one where Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman
by
Jenna Milliner-Wa...
Pop Culture
Everything We Know About Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's Sunda...
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's "Sunday Service," a private concert featuring impromptu choral arrangements of West's music, has become a weekly tradition
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Kanye West Crashed Kim Kardashian's "73 Questions" & Stole T...
Along with interviewing her for their cover, Vogue got the privilege of visiting Kim Kardashian's home to ask her 73 questions, so who answered the door
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Work & Money
Kim Kardashian West Says She Gave Kanye West Some Game-Changing F...
In Vogue's most recent 73 Questions video, we were invited into the minimal, monastery-inspired home of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West in Hidden
by
Ludmila Leiva
Fashion
Why Is Kim Kardashian On The Cover Of
Vogue’s
Camp-Theme...
Kim Kardashian West graces the cover of Vogue magazine's May 2019 issue. The cover lines suggest that the issue will incorporate the Met Gala, happening
by
Channing Hargrove
Music
Is North West Going To Perform At Coachella With Her Dad?
Kanye West is bringing his now-famous Sunday Service to the second weekend of Coachella this year, on the morning of Easter Sunday. But we have a feeling
by
Natalie Morin
TV Shows
Kim Kardashian Is Not Kanye West’s Keeper,
KUWTK
Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Kanye West rehabilitation program continues. Just one week after KUWTK gave us Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s heavily
by
Ariana Romero
Fashion
Reebok Addresses That Beyoncé Rumor About The Lack of Diversity
Update #2, April 8: Reebok addressed the rumor that Beyonce decided not to work with the company due to a lack of diversity in the following statement to
by
Channing Hargrove
TV Shows
KUWTK
Is Officially Hosting Kanye West’s Public Rehabili...
Kanye West's absence on Keeping Up With The Kardashian has hardly gone unnoticed — there's a whole Saturday Night Live sketch about it! Despite his
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Has Gotten A Makeover, T...
Fans can expect some changes on season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Not to worry, Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick will probably still play
by
Jenna Milliner-Wa...
Music
Did Taylor Swift Just Agree That Kanye West’s “Famous” Video Is L...
Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian West may be burying their beef with Taylor Swift, but the drama between Swift and Kanye West is far from over. Quick recap.
by
Alexis Reliford
Fashion
Virgil Abloh Speaks Out About Louis Vuitton Michael Jackson-Inspi...
Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton's artistic director of menswear, has not been shy about the impact Michael Jackson has had on his life and his designs. In a
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
North West, Queen Of The Alphas, Wears Pink Eyeliner For Her Solo...
Most people look back on their fifth year of life and have nothing but snaggletooth school portraits and elbow macaroni necklaces to show for it. North
by
aimee simeon
Fashion
Kim Kardashian Is Suing This Fast Fashion Retailer — & No, It’s N...
It's been a busy week for Kim Kardashian. In between ranting about Fashion Nova knocking off her Mugler dress and misquoting the City Girls to defend
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
Kanye West Is Embracing The Rainbow Hair Trend
It's been bleach blonde, it's been baby pink, it's been yellow and pink, it's been blonde with red splotches, and now Kanye West's hair is, well, every
by
Rachel Lubitz
Pop Culture
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have Perfected Their Kim & Kanye Red ...
Want to be an award show power couple? You need a powerful red carpet pose. And Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott may have borrowed one from Kim
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Kanye West Reportedly Spent $14 Million On A Christmas Gift For K...
UPDATE: Kanye West has reportedly returned the $14 million Christmas gift he purchased for wife Kim Kardashian after holding onto the investment for
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
What Are Pete Davidson, Timothée Chalamet & Kanye West Talking Ab...
Here's what's confusing. When Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande started dating, their collective celebrity stock went through the roof. When they broke up,
by
Rebecca Farley
More Stories
