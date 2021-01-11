Looks Like We’ll Be Getting A Front Row Seat To The Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Drama

Filming for the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians has officially wrapped, and the reality family is already looking towards their next big move at Hulu. But before the Kardashian-Jenners close this chapter of their lives, the last season of their popular reality series needs to answer one important question: what exactly happened between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West?
The stars of the show shot their last scenes for the upcoming final season on January 9, with most of the family linking up to celebrate over the weekend. They shared behind-the-scenes looks at the eventful day, posting photos, and getting emotional about the reality of ending KUWTK for good.
Advertisement
"We just finished filming forever, like ever, ever. We're done, we're never filming again—isn't that so crazy?!" Kim said on her Instagram story. "Cheers to...I don't know. 15 years, 20 seasons of craziness, and lots of love."
The usual suspects were in attendance; Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kris celebrated the last day of filming, and the third generation of Kar-Jenners also joined them. But from the looks of the social media posts, the most controversial member of the family was noticeably absent.
If the rumors about his marriage are true, it would make sense that Kanye didn't show up for filming. According to sources, he and Kim are reportedly discussing terms of a divorce settlement because their six-year marriage is coming to an end. The past year has been hard on the couple — 2020 saw Kanye getting a little too comfortable on social media and Kim coming to his defense — and sources close to the reality star say that she's finally reached her limit.
Given that production for the final installment of the show just wrapped this weekend, the lead-up to the KimYe split could very well play out on season 20 of KUWTK. It wouldn't be the first Kardashian breakup we've seen on camera, either. Kourtney's complicated on-and-off relationship with ex Scott Disick has been a long-running plot line for years, and as of late, Khloé's strange dynamic with Tristan Thompson (and formerly Jordyn Woods) has been stealing the show. We've also seen Kim get divorced, have kids, and deal with numerous controversies throughout the many seasons of KUWTK, so ending the project with one last dramatic arc would be par for the course.
Perhaps that's why the family has generally remained quiet about the rumors surrounding the KKW entrepreneur; the divorce drama might actually be the main storyline for the new season. Timing-wise, everything makes sense. And if the past 20 seasons of KUWTK have taught us anything, it's that this family is really good at controlling the narrative, even when the conversation is about the most private details of their personal lives.
Season 20 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will air sometime this year.