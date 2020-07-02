Has Quarantine Gotten To Khloé Kardashian? She’s Reportedly Back With Tristan Thompson

Months in isolation will have you doing all sorts of things — baking banana bread incessantly, rewatching the problematic erotic thriller 365 DNI on a loop (that yacht scene!), and if you're Khloé Kardashian, possibly getting back together with your trifling ex-boyfriend.
Kardashian has reportedly been riding out the last few months of the coronavirus pandemic with Tristan Thompson in her Calabasas mansion. The former flames decided to stay under one roof in order to be the best co-parents of their two-year-old daughter True. At the Good American founder's quarantine birthday party days ago, she was sporting a gigantic diamond that looked a lot like a engagement ring — raising suspicion from fans that they might be falling back into their old ways.
A source close to the family clarified to Us Magazine that the exes are not engaged, but that doesn't mean that they aren't trying to figure out how to make the romantic aspect of their relationship work. Kardashian has spoken publicly about her struggle to move forward with Thompson after the shocking revelation of his inappropriate behavior with Jordyn Woods; a year later, she's even considering possibly having another child with him.
"I might get some embryos, and get a sibling,” she told Thompson on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “I may need some sperm and [will] get some for you, but that’s another episode.”
Thompson is said to be doing his part to get back into her good graces. proving himself to be a good father to little True and a trustworthy partner that's worth taking another chance on. And the gifts and thirsty Instagram comments actually seem to be working.
"Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him," another source revealed. "He knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”
Personally, you couldn't pay me to even be in the same room as some of my exes, much less quarantine in a mansion with them for four months during a pandemic. But hey — different strokes for different folks.