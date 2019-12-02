Tristan Thompson Is Really Trying To Get Khloé Kardashian Back On KUWTK

Just when you thought things might finally be settling down on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Tristan Thompson reappeared on the scene with his signature chaotic energy to shake things up. The Cleveland Cavalier is doing his best to try and reconnect with Khloé Kardashian, but this time around, she isn’t going easy on him.
On Sunday’s episode of KUWTK, viewers watched the strained relationship between the exes play out in real time, and it was awkward to say the least. Thompson splurged on a series of expensive gifts for Kardashian's birthday, including a diamond necklace and a promise ring. The gesture was nice, but it wasn’t nearly enough to make her forget about everything that the NBA champion had put her through.
Advertisement
"You know, I've already seen how this ride goes and I don't enjoy it," Kardashian confided to her girlfriends Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray in the episode. "Why would I want to do it for a third time?"
The former couple’s relationship became public in September 2016. A year later, they announced that they were expecting a child together, and beautiful baby True Thompson was born in April 2018. After privately dealing with numerous cheating allegations, things came to a screeching halt in February 2019 when Thompson was spotted kissing Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.
Embarrassed and furious by the betrayal, the Good American entrepreneur decided to distance herself from the father of her child, taking notes from her oldest sister Kourtney by taking the co-parent route. While Kardashian is settling into the new rhythm as best as she can, Thompson seems to be ready to try his hand at love with her once again. The first step? Showing that he's a changed man, starting with a loving handwritten note.
"Tristan is really trying to show that he's sorry on a daily basis, whether that be a nice gift or a text. I do appreciate that because I know that he's trying," Kardashian said. "So, I think we're slowly moving into the right direction of being friends, as well as excellent co-parents."
Though they're not exactly on the same page about the trajectory of their relationship at the moment, it looks like they might be headed down the right path.
Advertisement