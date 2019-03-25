Now Tristan Thompson Is The One Sharing Cryptic Instagram Messages

The dust has not yet settled on that Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods, and Khloé Kardashian drama. We hadn't heard much about the state of those unions since Woods gave her account of the kiss she shared with Thompson on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk last month. She says he kissed her, Kardashian (eventually) put the blame on Thompson. That was that until Thompson posted a rather cryptic Instagram story over the weekend.
Normally, it's Kardashian who's posting vague but pointed musings on the platform, but it's hard to believe Thompson wasn't trying to send a message when he 'grammed himself listening to "To My Grave" by NAV in the car.
"I got secrets that I'm takin' to my grave," the chorus goes, which feels like a pretty significant thing to have on your Instagram story after you were just accused of cheating on the mother of your child.
This is as close to a statement as we've gotten from the basketball player. In the immediate aftermath of the cheating reports, the 28-year-old tweeted and deleted, "FAKE NEWS."
Instead, Woods has been bearing the brunt of the backlash.
"They're putting their focus on a young black woman who made a mistake, and not a mistake that's worth public persecution," she said on Red Table Talk. "The first few days of this were definitely the hardest. I couldn't eat for days. I would just try to sleep and hope that I could wake up and this wouldn't be true."
If there is more to this story, I speak for everyone when I say Thompson should not take it to his grave. He should obviously take it to Red Table Talk.
