Jordyn Woods Opens Up About Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal: “I’m No Homewrecker"

Friday, in a much-anticipated episode, Jordyn Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk. For the first time, Woods addressed the Tristan Thompson cheating rumors, which find him reportedly cheating on Khloé Kardashian with Woods. She denied that the slept with the basketball star, but acknowledged that Thompson did kiss her as she left his home.
Woods and the Smiths are family friends, but Smith did not hold back when questioning the 21-year-old. While she asked her audience to treat her guest with compassion, much of the interview was spent with both women acknowledging that Woods made mistakes.
According to Woods, she was out with friends on Sunday night and discovered Thompson was at the same bar. Eventually, they all decided to go back to Thompson's house — but Woods stresses that she did not know that until it was already happening.
"He didn't personally invite me," Woods told Smith, saying she reasoned it was better to go to Thompson's house than a stranger's.
"We're all dancing and we're all drinking...I'm not thinking I shouldn't be here. And that's my first step where I went wrong," Woods explained. "How I would feel if someone close to me is hanging out at my ex's house or the father of my child...I didn't think about that, and that's the first part of the problem."
Woods blames herself for being at Thompson's house in the first place, but says the two were never getting cozy. She clarified that while she was sitting next to Thompson and had her legs over his lap, "Never once did we leave the public area, go to bedroom, go to bathroom. We're all in plain sight."
They apparently partied until the morning — which is why initial reports assumed Woods had stayed the night — but nothing suspect happened until she tried to leave.
"On the way out he did kiss me... no tongue kiss, no making out, no nothing," she explained, saying she then left immediately and that she, "didn't know how to feel. I was like, 'That didn't just happen.'"
While she apparently told Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian the next day that she had been at Thompson's house, she did not tell them about the kiss because she thought it would only cause trouble. When reports came out, it was this breakdown of trust that caused everything to escalate.
However, Woods vehemently denies sleeping with Thompson, or having any prior relationship with him, and also does not believe she's the sole reason for Kardashian and Thompson's break-up.
"I know I'm not the reason Tristan and Khloé are not together," she said. "This situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him and I understand that, but I know I'm not the reason."
Woods says that she feels for Kardashian, whom she's attempted to apologize to, and says the Good American creator does not deserve this situation. However, she doesn't believe she deserves the level of online hate she's received, either.
"They're putting their focus on a young black woman who made a mistake, and not a mistake that's worth public persecution," she said, explaining that, "The first few days of this were definitely the hardest. I couldn't eat for days. I would just try to sleep and hope that I could wake up and this wouldn't be true."
Woods decided to speak out for the sake of her family, who cannot leave the house, go to school, or even the grocery store, and to let the world know that she takes "full responsibility."
Now, she says, the ball is in the Kardashian's court. Watch the full interview below:
