Khloe Kardashian
Pop Culture
Kylie Jenner Finished Evicting Jordyn Woods
by
Alexis Reliford
More from Khloe Kardashian
Wellness
Lamar Odom Opens Up About His Sex Addiction And Sleeping With 2,000 Women
Molly Longman
May 15, 2019
TV Shows
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Season 16, Episode 6 Recap: Hey, Rob!
Morgan Baila
May 13, 2019
TV Shows
Khloé Kardashian Praises Kylie & Jordyn's Friendship In Awkward
KUWTK
...
Morgan Baila
May 8, 2019
Pop Culture
Which Kardashian-Jenners Attended The 2019 Met Gala?
Not every star scores an invite to the Met Gala, but you better believe that most of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew are on the guest list. The
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Season 16, Episode 5 Rec...
Welcome to the safest, most contoured space on the Internet: A space where we can openly discuss, dissect, and indulge in the greatest show of our time,
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Kourtney Kardashian Won't Shut The Door On A Khloé & Tristan...
The already rocky relationship between Khloé Kardashian and former partner Tristan Thompson officially ended after rumors swirled that Thompson hooked up
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Recaps
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Season 16, Episode 4 Rec...
Welcome to the safest, most contoured space on the Internet: A space where we can openly discuss, dissect, and indulge in the greatest show of our time,
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
The Kardashians Just Posted A Candid Easter Card — & It Gives A C...
Following a particularly special Easter Sunday at church — and by church we mean Kanye West's Sunday Service at Coachella — the Kardashians got
by
Natalie Morin
Pop Culture
Jordyn Woods Talks About Being Bullied & Disrespected Over Khloé-...
Jordyn Woods has pretty much confined her thoughts on her role in the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal to her episode of Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Recaps
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Season 16, Episode 3 Rec...
Welcome to the safest, most contoured space on the Internet: A space where we can openly discuss, dissect, and indulge in the greatest show of our time,
by
Morgan Baila
Work & Money
This Is How Much The Kardashians Make On Instagram Ads — Accordin...
We already know that the Kardashians are extremely rich. And regardless of how one might feel about the famous family, it's difficult to deny that they
by
Refinery29 Editors
Pop Culture
Khloé Kardashian Reunited With Tristan Thompson For True's B...
Hanging out with an ex can be hard. Hanging out with an ex who allegedly kissed your sister's best friend and made your relationship the center of a
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Celebrity Beauty
Khloé Kardashian’s Newest Hair Color Signifies A Subtle, Importan...
Coco Chanel once famously said, “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life." Judging by Khloé Kardashian’s recent hair transformation,
by
Alexis Reliford
TV Recaps
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Episode 2 Recap: Kourtne...
Welcome to the safest, most contoured space on the Internet: A space where we can openly discuss, dissect, and indulge in the greatest show of our time,
by
Morgan Baila
Work & Money
This Is How Much The Kardashians Are Worth
It all started with a sex tape, which was then parlayed into a reality show pitched to Ryan Seacrest as a "modern-day Brady Bunch." That show is now in
by
Anabel Pasarow
Pop Culture
Okay, Jordyn Woods & Kylie Jenner Are Totally Friends Again
Are you ready for a world in which Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunite? I am, and according to some clues on Instagram, it's totally happening. On
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Kris Jenner & Scooter Braun Control Clients Worth Billions — But ...
In Greek mythology, the Fates controlled the destinies of men. In Hollywood, that power lies with 37-year-old Scooter Braun and 63-year-old Kris Jenner.
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Kim Kardashian Is Latest Family Member To Imply Cheating Scandal ...
Kim Kardashian may have just closed the book on that Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods drama before it even has a chance to air on this season of Keeping Up
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Khloé Kardashian Just Gave Her First Interview About The Tristan ...
The new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians promises a closer look at all the drama that's gone down with Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend,
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Season 16 Premiere: The ...
Welcome to the safest, most contoured space on the Internet: A space where we can openly discuss, dissect, and indulge in the greatest show of our time,
by
Morgan Baila
Kardashians
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Is Definitely Scripted, ...
Over the past 15 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, there’s been a lot of drama — and a lot of the family’s most important moments have
by
Nicole Pomarico
Kardashians
Will
KUWTK
Show Tristan & Khloe's Actual Break Up?
Keeping Up With The Kardashians is finally back on Sunday, March 31, and this season is going to be a doozy. After Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal
by
Nicole Pomarico
TV Shows
Are We Going To See The Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson Drama On ...
Everything that happens to the Kardashians pretty much happens twice. After 15 seasons, audiences now know that the drama that unfolds IRL and on social
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Breaking Down 31 Days Of Non-Stop Kardashian Drama
The drama that will come to define the first half of 2019 is, hands down, the messy situation between Khloé Kardashian, Jordyn Woods, and Tristan
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
Khloé Kardashian Literally Can't Stop Crying In The Dramatic...
Having trouble making sense of all the Kardashian drama that's gone down in the past few months? Thank God Keeping Up With The Kardashians is returning to
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Real Talk: How Tall Are The Kardashians?
We probably know more about the Kardashian-Jenner family than we do about our own. We know the specifics of their birthday party celebrations. We know the
by
Elena Nicolaou
Pop Culture
Now Tristan Thompson Is The One Sharing Cryptic Instagram Messages
The dust has not yet settled on that Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods, and Khloé Kardashian drama. We hadn't heard much about the state of those unions
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Cardi B Catches Heat For Trying To Trademark “Okurrr” — But What ...
There’s nothing in this world that Cardi B likes more than checks — and she’s staying true to her word. Earlier this month, the Grammy-winning
by
Alejandra Salazar
Pop Culture
Khloé Kardashian Makes A Promise: True Will Never Be In The Middl...
Relationships are hard, but having children in the mix makes things that much trickier. For Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, the arrival of baby
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
Here’s How Close Khloé Kardashian Was To Becoming The Bachelorette
Last month, fans of The Bachelor franchise were embroiled in some rare network crossover drama when series creator Mike Fleiss tweeted that Khloé
by
Sara Hendricks
