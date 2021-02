There’s A Reason Kim & Khloé Kardashian Are Stirring Up Post-Split Rumors

Over the weekend, a seemingly unbothered Kim celebrated her best friend Jonathan Cheban's birthday. She posted videos of her mother Kris drinking vodka and putting her shoes on the couch (gasp) during the party, as well as one of a cake with an iconic KUWTK moment commemorated on top. Then a day later, on February 22, she wrote an emotional tribute on social media to her late father Robert Kardashian for his birthday. “Happy Birthday Dad! I celebrate you every single day but today even more,” she wrote . “So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can’t believe I remembered it. Please come visit me in a dream soon.”