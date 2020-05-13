What’s Up With This Rumor That Khloé Kardashian Is Pregnant?

On recent episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenner family has been very interested in the complicated relationship between Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The unique dynamic between the former couple isn’t helping matters much, only fueling rumors that the lovers-turned-co-parents may be expecting another child together.
Word of a possible second pregnancy began spreading around the internet yesterday after a popular gossip blog shared a story alleging that the KUTWK entrepreneur is still romantically involved with Tristan. The renewed romance led to Khloé getting pregnant again, and if you ask Gossip of the City, she’s been hinting at the gender of the baby for weeks — they think that it’s a girl.
Upon hearing the news, the peanut gallery had a lot of thoughts that they couldn’t wait to share online. If Khloé had indeed gotten back together with the NBA player after everything that happened between them, they surmised, then her public takedown of former family friend Jordyn Woods was completely unnecessary.
“Khloé Kardashian is pregnant with Tristan’s child AGAIN?,” one Twitter user wrote. “The jokes write themselves hey.”
Seeing that she was trending online, Khloé logged on to address the controversy.
I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020
The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020
She ended her Twitter rant by asking people to use their free time working on themselves: "I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness."
The devil doesn't need any advocates, but to be fair, Khloé has previously expressed casual interest in having another baby with Tristan on KUTWK; she told her ex that she was considering "getting a sibling [for True]" and teased that she might even use some of his sperm to do make that happen. So this isn't exactly coming out of left field.
Whether she's actually expecting or not, one thing is clear: Khloé is going to do whatever she wants at the end of the day.
