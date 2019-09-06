Are Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Friends Again?

Season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians went out with an a mighty crack, the sound of which was Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' friendship totally breaking apart. As we learned courtesy of TMZ a few months prior, Woods admitted to kissing Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson at a party, which ended up excommunicating her from the family. Maybe. As season 17 of the E! show approaches, it's not out of the question to hope that there could be a reunion in the cards. After all, teasers for the new season haven't moved on.
First, it's important to remember just how close the two friends were. Woods lived with the Kylie Cosmetics creator and only moved out after the scandal. She was part of Kylie's pregnancy as well as Stormi's birth. Can a friendship like that ever end?
"I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason," Kylie tells Khloé in a clip from the upcoming season. "For me, for her, for you, for everybody. She was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together. I always felt like, 'Oh, I have Jordyn. I don't need anything else.' And I feel like there's a part of me that needs to grow without her. Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and not there for others."
Her statement, while somber, doesn't necessarily shut the door on a future reconciliation between the pals. As Kylie said, this is her time to grow without the person who's been by her side all these years. However, there could be another period of her life in which their friendship returns stronger than ever.
In a trailer, released earlier last month, we see another excerpt from the same discussion in which Kylie tells her sister that Woods wants to write Khloé a letter, so we know at least she's open to making amends.
As for Thompson, who, we must remember, was equally complicit in the portrayal, things are not as zen. In the trailer, Kim Kardashian is complaining about his distant behavior at baby True's birthday party as Khloé cries, "This whole thing sucks."
That is just a splash of the tea that will be spilled when Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns on September 8.
