Are Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Friends Again?

"I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason," Kylie tells Khloé in a clip from the upcoming season. "For me, for her, for you, for everybody. She was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together. I always felt like, 'Oh, I have Jordyn. I don't need anything else.' And I feel like there's a part of me that needs to grow without her. Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and not there for others."