Kylie Jenner Finally Speaks Out About Her Broken Friendship With Jordyn Woods

Now that she’s gotten some distance from ex-best friend Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner has been “realizing things.” E! dropped an exclusive clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in which Kylie is sipping wine with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian in Napa Valley. When Kris gets up to go to another room, leaving the other two alone, Kardashian takes the opportunity to ask her sister about Woods.
“So, Jordyn,” she says. “Do you miss her, like, want to be friends with her?”
Kylie appears to hesitate for a moment before answering. “I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen...for me, for you, for her, for everybody,” she says. Kardashian nods. “She was my security blanket. We did everything together. It just felt like, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else, and I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her.”
Advertisement
Kylie and Woods have reportedly been strained since Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, allegedly cheated with Jordyn at a party back in February. Woods has maintained that, at the party, Thompson just kissed her, and that she never explicitly consented.
The Kardashian/Jenners took Khloé’s side, of course: several of them, Kim Kardashian West included, publicly shamed Woods on social media. But it seems that Kylie has had a tougher time letting go: after all, the best friends used to live together and even co-parent a dog. Not inaccurately, Kris likened their friend breakup to a divorce.
Maybe, after some time and space, Kylie and Woods will be able to mend their broken relationship. But in the meantime, Kylie has been sticking close to some of the most important people in her life: her sisters.
“I feel like we’re just all so lucky to have each other,” she says at the end of the clip. “I feel like a lot of the reason why I am the way I am is because of you guys.”
Advertisement