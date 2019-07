Kylie Jenner Finally Speaks Out About Her Broken Friendship With Jordyn Woods

Now that she’s gotten some distance from ex-best friend Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner has been “realizing things.” E! dropped an exclusive clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians , in which Kylie is sipping wine with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian in Napa Valley. When Kris gets up to go to another room, leaving the other two alone, Kardashian takes the opportunity to ask her sister about Woods.