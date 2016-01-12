Kylie Jenner has a major, mind-blowing game plan for 2016. It's bold, it's deep, and it's about stuff. And also things. But literally. Today the reality star premiered a eye-opening 30-second video titled "Kylie Up Close: My 2016 Resolutions" on her app.
Sitting in a cozy, black leather chair in front of a roaring fireplace, Jenner shares her thoughts on the year ahead. "Like, I feel like every year has a new energy," she explains. Okay, we feel that. "And I feel like this year is really about, like, the year of just realizing stuff." Kylie's meta-ambition isn't just about her, though. "And everyone around me, we're all just, like, realizing things," she added. "2016, looking good."
The new year is indeed looking good for the 18-year-old. Stuff Jenner has realized thus far this year: new colors for her Lip Kit, a sexy photo shoot, a Golden Globes after-party appearance, sneaker shopping, bikini selfies, working out, snowboarding, mirror selfies and wearing glasses. And, of course, holding our attention whether we like it or not.
