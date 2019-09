Kylie Jenner has a major, mind-blowing game plan for 2016. It's bold, it's deep, and it's about stuff. And also things. But literally. Today the reality star premiered a eye-opening 30-second video titled "Kylie Up Close: My 2016 Resolutions" on her app.Sitting in a cozy, black leather chair in front of a roaring fireplace, Jenner shares her thoughts on the year ahead. "Like, I feel like every year has a new energy," she explains. Okay, we feel that. "And I feel like this year is really about, like, the year of just realizing stuff." Kylie's meta-ambition isn't just about her, though. "And everyone around me, we're all just, like, realizing things," she added. "2016, looking good."The new year is indeed looking good for the 18-year-old. Stuff Jenner has realized thus far this year: new colors for her Lip Kit , a sexy photo shoot , a Golden Globes after-party appearance, sneaker shopping mirror selfies and wearing glasses . And, of course, holding our attention whether we like it or not.