Apparently it’s now a requirement that all Kylie Jenner photoshoots be somewhat bondage-themed. In a new post to her app and website, the youngest Jenner showed off a black and white video and photoshoot with photographer Sasha Samsonova.
Jenner has worked with Samsonova in the past on racy shoots. So the content is no surprise. It reminds us of Kylie’s famously controversial Interview cover. Though she shows just as much if not more skin in this set, she manages to avoid using mobility devices as props. (At least, we think she does.)
Jenner has worked with Samsonova in the past on racy shoots. So the content is no surprise. It reminds us of Kylie’s famously controversial Interview cover. Though she shows just as much if not more skin in this set, she manages to avoid using mobility devices as props. (At least, we think she does.)
Advertisement
She also previewed the shoot in a pair of Instagram videos.
Click through to check out the whole thing.
Advertisement