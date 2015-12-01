Kylie Jenner’s Wheelchair Picture Sparks Outrage

Earlier today, we characterized an image of Kylie Jenner in a wheelchair as part of her Interview shoot as “questionable,” and the Internet more than agrees.
Lots of people on Twitter have spoken out, with the essential sentiment being that disability is not a fashion statement.
It may seem obvious to be upset, but so is not putting people in medical devices as a “statement” indicating “edgy fashion.”
Mashable interviewed Interview senior editor Chris Wallace, who said that the images were intended to present Jenner as "the object of Internet fetishization and curiosity and wonder and celebrity," in addition to portraying her as "in control of her image."
Advertisement
I'm constantly infantilized because of my wheelchair, denied even the idea of sexuality and agency let alone desirability. But Kylie?— Kayla Whaley (@PunkinOnWheels) December 1, 2015
Though Jenner may be in control of her image, those confined to wheelchairs or other mobility devices are not. Many people worldwide need such devices to participate in the world. So it’s easy to see why this image would be upsetting.
Someone should tell Kylie that a wheelchair isn't a fashion statement; it's some people's reality. pic.twitter.com/yzM3fQipuW— Feminism Vibes (@feminismvibes) December 1, 2015
Interview defended their image in an exclusive statement to E!
"At Interview, we are proud of our tradition of working with great artists and empowering them to realize their distinct and often bold visions. The Kylie Jenner cover by Steven Klein, which references the British artist Allen Jones, is a part of this tradition, placing Kylie in a variety of positions of power and control and exploring her image as an object of vast media scrutiny."
Whatever their reasoning, it’s not good enough. The image joins this series that appears to show Jenner in blackface in the Kylie Jenner Questionable Move Hall of Fame.
Advertisement