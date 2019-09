Kylie Jenner’s Wheelchair Picture Sparks Outrage

Earlier today, we characterized an image of Kylie Jenner in a wheelchair as part of her Interview shoot as “questionable,” and the Internet more than agrees.Lots of people on Twitter have spoken out, with the essential sentiment being that disability is not a fashion statement.It may seem obvious to be upset, but so is not putting people in medical devices as a “statement” indicating “edgy fashion.”

Mashable interviewed Interview senior editor Chris Wallace, who said that the images were intended to present Jenner as "the object of Internet fetishization and curiosity and wonder and celebrity," in addition to portraying her as "in control of her image."