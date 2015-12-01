We're willing to bet that Kylie Jenner's Steven Klein-lensed shoot for the December/January issue of Interview will raise many an eyebrow. That's mostly owing to some racy bondage gear, highly suggestive poses, and a questionable image which finds the reality star sitting in a wheelchair. Look beyond the provocative photos, though, and you'll discover an interview that sheds new light on the 18-year-old.
Though she appears to be a social media queen and a beauty chameleon, and recently became the creator of her very own Lip Kit, Jenner insists that, deep down, she's none of those things. They are just part of her public persona.
"There is absolutely a side of me that people don’t know," she shares in the magazine. "I’m not myself on Snapchat or Instagram. That’s totally not me. I’m way flashier on Instagram and Snapchat, because I feel like that’s what people want to see and that’s what I’ve always done, so I’m not going to stop. People want to see my cars and my purses. People love fashion. But that’s so not me.
"I would probably just never dress up," she adds when asked about her true preferences. "I would never wear makeup, because I honestly hate wearing makeup. Lately, I’ve just been so over it. I feel like I’m way too young to wear such heavy makeup all the time. It’s just bad for your skin, but I’m always doing photo shoots or red carpets and events, so I just obviously want to look good. And I don’t know, I like hiking. I used to do a lot of hiking when I wasn’t as busy. I had a lot of anxiety when I was younger, so I would just run to this hill path in the back of my mom’s house and listen to Jack Johnson. I would listen to Jack Johnson and stare at the sky until my anxiety went away. When I was 16, I was always outside. We always watched the sunset, the group that I was friends with."
Who knew? She also reveals her pretty simple plans for adulthood.
"When I’m, like, 30, I want to go off the map, have a family, and live in Malibu with a farm, and just raise my own chickens," Jenner admits. "My next goal for 2016 is to learn how to garden."
Is the world ready for Farmer Kylie? We kinda dig it. In the meantime, click through for more images from the shoot everyone will soon be talking about, plus quotes from Jenner on her anxiety and experience being bullied.
