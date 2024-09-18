James added that it's easy for onlookers to say they would have reacted differently on Flagrant and “flipped the cameras” angrily. But that is not what we expect from someone confronted with racism or comments disparaging Black women. We expected either one of them to challenge Schulz's comments, explain why they were unacceptable, and then “move on”. If we're to give them the benefit of the doubt, these were two 30-something men who, shocked, awkwardly reacted to something that in retrospect, they shouldn't have.