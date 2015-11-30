R29: Congrats on such a successful launch today! What was the motivation to create this product?



Kylie Jenner: "So, I feel there has been so much attention on my lips, like, my whole life, but yeah, I’ve been obsessed with lipliners and lipsticks and I can’t leave the house without them, so probably just my obsession with it. And I wanted to take matters into my own hands and create my own and really give my fans and followers something, because I feel like everyone has been looking for the Kylie Jenner lip color, what exactly I use, and this is like my dream color."



R29: You're a pro when it comes to wearing products, but what were the challenges of actually creating one?



K.J.: "It’s all me and I literally went to the factories and sat with the chemists. There wasn’t really a struggle, it was just the waiting process [that was hard] and figuring out what exactly people would like and what would be on trend a few months later, but I just followed my heart I was sitting there. I would give them an idea of what I wanted, they would make it, then I would try it on and be like ‘Oh it needs more gray, or more pink.' Then they go back, make it right in front of my face. It was dope."



R29: What's next? Are you going to make more makeup?



K.J.: "I am already thinking of more colors — that’s already in the works. I will always have these three colors, then I am hoping around Valentine’s Day to have more stuff."



R29: Your favorite color of the three?



K.J.: "I think I like Candy K the best."