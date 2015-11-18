Maybe you haven't sat in her chair personally (and if you have, lucky you), but you've certainly been influenced by hairstylist Jen Atkin. Open Instagram or Snapchat, and her work is right there staring back at you — from the heads of almost every Kardashian/Jenner sister, Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba, Katy Perry...you get the picture. And you've likely spotted her in a few pics, too. The social-media star (and celeb-entourage member) is pushing 1 million Instagram followers — and a recent piece in The New York Times shows she's not slowing down anytime soon.
“I’m very good at marketing myself,” Atkin told The Times. “I do what I do, and I’m good for what I do, but I’m not the best hairstylist.” As The Times quickly pointed out, that couldn't be further from the truth: WWD and Variety are honoring her with a Stylemaker of the Year award this week. Plus, she currently runs the website Mane Addicts as well as the styling school Mane University, and she has a hair-care line, Ouai, set to hit shelves next year. Some could argue that she is, in fact, the most influential hairstylist of the moment.
With a schedule and client book as packed as Atkin's, we wanted to know how she takes care of her own hair. "That’s gonna be a really quick call," she tells Refinery29. "I am the last person whose hair I care about." That's Atkin's modesty talking again — she actually has the chicest, glossiest lob this side of Calabasas. Click ahead to find out her full routine, including who cuts her hair. (And if you're curious about other cool-girl stylists' routines, we've got you covered here.)
