Celebrities, they're just like us. You're probably sick of hearing this, but sometimes it's true. They, too, have cellulite, stretch marks (some even flaunt 'em), and issues with their skin. And Kendall Jenner is no exception. (You may know of her by way of the Kardashians, or have seen her on a runway or in a fashion-mag spread, or 20.) In a new post on her website, the star opens up about her past struggles with acne.
Her skin problems started around eighth or ninth grade, reports People StyleWatch, a time when so many teens struggle with their skin. While her sisters were there to dole out advice — like keeping her hands off her face and not picking at the blemishes — the now 19-year-old's beauty troubles still took a toll on her confidence.
"Where it really impacted me was how self-conscious I became about it," Jenner writes. "It completely ruined my self-esteem. I wouldn’t even look at people when I talked to them. I felt like such an outcast; when I spoke, it was with my hand covering my face. Sure, I had crushes in high school, but I wouldn’t even think about looking at guys."
With support from her fam, time, and an "incredible dermatologist" who introduced her to Laser Genesis (a form of skin therapy), Jenner's skin began to clear up and her morale rose. But she wants everyone to know that coming into her newfound self-assurance was a gradual process.
"It wasn't anything that happened overnight," she reveals. "Even after things started to clear up, it took a solid amount of time to be okay with my skin and gain back my confidence. I realized that it's a part of life for some people, and it doesn't define who you are."
Is Jenner's blog post build-up to something greater? A new skin-care campaign, perhaps? She is the face of Estée Lauder, so it wouldn't come as much of a surprise. Or is she just putting herself out there to help other acne-sufferers not feel so alone? Either way, we're happy she's found peace with her skin woes.
