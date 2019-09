In news that surprises no one:Kylie Jenner sneakily released her new Lip Kit shades to the public today and, naturally, they promptly sold out. What did surprise us? The young Jenner seems to have changed her Lip Kit Instagram account name to Kylie Cosmetics, which reaffirms our suspicions that her bout as beauty entrepreneur probably won't halt at lip products.After what seems like months of teasing (a quick shot of a red lip here, black-and-white swatches there), Kylie Jenner finally caved and revealed her entire new Lip Kit collection on Snapchat this afternoon.In addition to showing what the box and kit will look like, she swiped all the new shades on her friend's arm — including what we know to be Posie K (a mauve pink) and Mary Jo (a dark red), as well as a deep chocolate, a soft brown, and two new nude shades. Have you ever seen something more perfect? (No, seriously, how did she get those swatches so painstakingly rectangular?)This story was originally published on January 7, 2016.