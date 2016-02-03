Kylie Jenner Named Her New Lip Kit Shade After Her Grandmother

Update: Kylie Jenner named her new Lip Kit shade Mary Jo, after her grandmother Mary Jo Shannon.
This story was originally published on February 2, 2016.
It's already been established that Kylie Jenner is a veritable beauty guru: Her inaugural Lip Kit collection sold out in minutes, and we anticipate her brand-new batch of Valentine's Day colors will follow suit. And after the 18-year-old star showed off the newest shade last night, we can almost guarantee it will.
The latest hue to join the "Posie K" mauve-pink crew is a bold, deep red. Jenner first teased the color on Instagram, showing off the latest Lip Kit installment — and just about everything else. "Could this be a new lip kit color? ;)," she captioned the pic. Oh Kylz, what a tease. (Hey, at least it wasn't in black-and-white.) Later that evening, she posted an Instagram video of herself wearing the same shade with the not-so-subtle "@lipkitbykylie" tag. She finally assuaged all of our fears over Snapchat, confirming that the red kolor will, indeed, soon be coming to a waitlist near you. "It's red and it's pretty bomb," she says in the Snap reveal.
The loud, crimson lip color is definitely an unexpected stunner for the youngest Jenner. While the nude and brown shades of her first collection are somewhat hit-or-miss across various skin tones, this red looks more universally flattering — albeit, bold for some. But let's be real: Who doesn't love a good cherry hue in their makeup bag?
No word yet on the product's name, but we're willing to bet all of the money we didn't win in the Powerball that it will include the notorious "K." "Sexy K," perhaps? "Love K" would be pretty apropos for the V-day theme. Either way, we're calling it now: This batch is bound to be a surefire hit.
