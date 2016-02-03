Kylie Jenner Named Her New Lip Kit Shade After Her Grandmother

The loud, crimson lip color is definitely an unexpected stunner for the youngest Jenner. While the nude and brown shades of her first collection are somewhat hit-or-miss across various skin tones, this red looks more universally flattering — albeit, bold for some. But let's be real: Who doesn't love a good cherry hue in their makeup bag?



No word yet on the product's name, but we're willing to bet all of the money we didn't win in the Powerball that it will include the notorious "K." "Sexy K," perhaps? "Love K" would be pretty apropos for the V-day theme. Either way, we're calling it now: This batch is bound to be a surefire hit.