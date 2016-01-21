Kylie Jenner Brings Us Behind The Scenes Of Her New Lip Kit

Update: Looks like Kylie's wasting no time getting her new Lip Kit colors to the masses. Last night, she posted a video of herself creating the lippies in her factory — like, legit, clad in scientist garb and everything. Is "chemist" next up on her list of professions? Only time will tell. Until then, check out the behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram page.
Update, Jan. 14: Kylie has chosen a name for her new rose-colored Lip Kit. After reading through suggestions from her 48 million Instagram followers, the reality star-turned-beauty maven has finally settled on the name “Posie K” (named by user @shelbyy_cobra) for her Valentine’s Day-themed shade. No word yet on what the two other new colors in the V-Day batch will be called.
This story was originally published on January 13, 2016.
Two months ago, when Kylie Jenner dropped her first collection of Lip Kits, they promptly sold out only to resurface on eBay for more than 10 times their original price. If you thought all that hullabaloo was over, you were mistaken, because the youngest Jenner just announced another launch that we're predicting will cause a similar (perhaps greater) frenzy online. Early this morning, the social-media star directed fans to her Lip Kit by Kylie Instagram account to tease three new additions, which make up the new Valentine Collection. But that's not all: The name of the first color will be chosen by her fans.
In the Instagram post, Jenner revealed the first of the colors: a bright (gasp!) mauve-pink. Those interested in helping Jenner pick a name for her new shade can comment on the post with their suggestions. We've already thrown our picks into the pot: "Mmm K" and the more passive-aggressive "K." The commenters' suggestions are either unfit to print here or read like they were pulled from the menu at Sprinkles Cupcakes: Sugarkiss K, Cake Pop K, Strawberry Delight K, Sugar K. (Have some originality, people!)
Since Jenner's current lip lineup includes hues of a rather neutral persuasion (Dolce K, a pinky-nude; Candy K, a beige-y pink; and True Brown K, a warm mocha), we're hoping the Valentine Collection will feature a little more color. Perhaps even a red — or a rose gold — thrown into the mix?
Jenner also shared that the new kits will feature an "exclusive" formula that, we have to admit, we're pretty excited about. The original Lip Kits are impressive in terms of pigment and lasting power, but they could do with a little less fragrance and a little more moisture. Either way, we're pumped to get our hands on the new lacquers and lipliners...that is, if we can nab a set before they all sell out.
