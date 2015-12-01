Update: We already reported on the fact that within minutes of selling out, dozens of Lip Kits started hitting eBay for upwards of $300, but it appears that the price has skyrocketed into the five digits. This afternoon, there was a bidding war that's reached $10,000 for a single kit.
Update: No surprise here, but Jenner's long-awaited Lip Kit sold out in less than a minute, according to King Kylie fans. Were your fingers not fast enough to snag one? Follow the kit's social media handles for updates on the next shipment.
This story was originally published on November 29 at 3:30 p.m.
If you want to get lips just like Kylie Jenner, it seems the wait is almost over.
Jenner has been teasing her upcoming lip kit for months with a new website doling out beauty tips and photos of her must-have products, always using the hashtag #KylieLipKit.
Last month, as MTV reported, she started teasing the shades she would choose and the packaging for the soon-to-be revealed product, writing "stay tuned."
For those who have doing just that, know that your wait was not in vain. The kit, dubbed "Lip Kit By Kylie," now has its own official Instagram, which teased an image of the packaging: a photo of Jenner's lips drenched in shades that are not just hers anymore.
Jenner also revealed the names of these three shades: Dolce K, Candy K, and True Brown K. All in honor of her very natural lip shades.
With the new Insta handle also came a 24-hour countdown clock, which seems to tease that these products should be available tomorrow. Where? Not exactly sure yet. But it may be the best Cyber Monday gift you'll ever buy.
