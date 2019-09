We Tried Kylie Jenner's Lip Kit & Here's Our Unfiltered Opinion

The lipstick goes on light and dries quickly, with a more viscous consistency than most liquid lipsticks I've tried. Tip: Stick to thin layers. At first it's a bit sticky, but then it dries to a nice matte texture that, while initially very dry-feeling, is actually more comfortable than a lot of matte lipsticks I've tried. I would equate it to Sephora's long-wear Cream Lip Stain or even Chanel's Ultra Wear Lip Colour , sans gloss. Hours after applying it, I put it to the ultimate test: a sub sandwich lunch with extra sauce, not eaten like a lady. It came out mostly intact (and I came out full), with only a single small smudge and a bit of fading on the inside of my lips.My only problem with the lipstick, which you'll notice right away, is that it's heavily scented...like vanilla. In fact, it smells exactly like the Lip Smacker Sparkler in Vanilla Frosting , which, if you're a millennial like me, you'll probably find both ridiculously juvenile and wonderfully nostalgic.Instead of reapplying after lunch, I took Jenner's advice and topped it with a little balm (Nivea's A Kiss of Moisture ), which re-emulsified the lipstick a bit, leading to slightly blurred edges. (It's good to blend in any fading after a few hours, but I wouldn't top with balm in the beginning.) For my final test, I wiped it off with a plain tissue, and thanks to the balm having added moisture, it left no residue or stain.Moral of the story? If you nabbed one, be psyched. If you didn't, it's not worth 10x the price on eBay, but definitely watch for the restock.