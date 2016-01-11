The Golden Globes is a star-studded, glamorous event known for getting celebrities nice and tipsy — and the Warner Bros. & InStyle after-party is its slightly wilder cousin. It’s just across the lobby from the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton, where the awards are held. And for most of the honorees, it’s their first stop in a long night of celebrating.



I’m there at 9 p.m., and already the Oasis room, where the party has set up shop, is comfortably packed. It’s busy, but not to the point that you can’t move around without spilling your drink.



This isn’t the kind of soiree where the dance floor is empty for the first hour or two. In fact, everyone is dancing wherever there is room to do so. To the right, Sarah Hyland is bopping with Laverne Cox. Jussie Smollett is cutting a rug with whomever he finds himself next to, seemingly having the time of his life. Rachel Bloom is wandering the room, award in hand. Rami Malek lingers with some friends.

