The journalist who received criticism from Jennifer Lawrence for using his phone during a press conference is on his device yet again. He is FaceTiming his friends, holding his phone in the air over the heads of the reality TV sisters, then swirling around to capture whatever other celebrities he can.Kylie approaches Gabourey Sidibe, who has been sitting nearby. They talk, smiling, for a few minutes, then Kylie and Kourt break away from the pack. They float to a nearby macaron station, but not to snack. They are picking an Instagram filter for a kissy-faced picture they had taken moments before. Once that’s done, they make their way to the exit. Their work is finished.I decide to leave, too. As I exit, a too-drunk girl has lost control of her dress. Her friend is walking her out with a tuxedo jacket wrapped around her. Rachel McAdams and Eva Longoria arrive, looking stunning as ever. As I make my way out, the difference in atmosphere is distinct. Oscar Isaac is about to come in, walking past adoring fans, who have lined up outside the party entrance in hopes of seeing him. He obliges a man who asks for his autograph on a blank piece of printer paper. Isaac then makes his way into the party, where he won’t be expected to do anything but celebrate.