Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Vanessa Golembewski
Movies
12 Things That Never Happen On Spring Break
Vanessa Golembewski
Mar 20, 2019
Dedicated Feature
8 Crucial Things To Consider Before Accepting A Job Offer
Vanessa Golembewski
Jan 23, 2019
Dedicated Feature
The Ultimate Guide To Asking For A Raise — & Actually Getting One
Vanessa Golembewski
Dec 18, 2018
Dedicated Feature
These Women Are Changing How We Think Of College Football Fans
Football has always had a reputation for being a boys' club — a sport for male athletes, covered by male analysts, watched by male fans. But the reality
by
Vanessa Golembewski
TV Shows
Amanda Bynes Was A Pioneer For Gross, Girly Humor
On April 21, 2016 Comedy Central premiered the fourth season of Inside Amy Schumer. It was the usual Schumer mix of sketches about sex, candid
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Dedicated Feature
What’s Yours, Mine & Ours?: How Married Millennials Approach Money
In an age when millennials are supposedly disrupting everything from nights out to American cheese (yes, really), it’s no surprise that married
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Work & Money
How To Use Twitter & Not Get Fired
Roseanne is canceled. The rebooted TV show is canceled. The reruns of the original show are canceled. Roseanne Barr is, as the kids say, canceled. And
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Food & Drinks
Get The Scoop: The Best Ice Cream In NYC
It takes very little convincing to get us to the ice cream shop. Rocky road for lunch, you say? Don't mind if we do. The only thing harder than choosing a
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Movies
15 Stephen Hawking Quotes That Will Change Your Life
Update: March 14, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, news broke that Stephen Hawking passed away at his home in Cambridge. He was 76. A brilliant mind
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Movies
11 Movies Perfect For A Glorious Snow Day
For those who live in the northeast, you've probably already received the email. It says something along the lines of, "Due to the forecasted blizzard,
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Entertainment
I'm A Female Comedian & Here's Why Louis C.K.'s Be...
My life as a female comedian feels marked by warnings. Often these alarms have been for no great danger — another comic nudging me in the rib to point
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Sex
Why This Outdated Relationship Rule Needs To Die
This article was originally published on January 11, 2016. One December morning, about four months into dating my partner, I woke up and knew I loved
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Pop Culture
22 Celebrities Share Their Freaky Ghost Stories
Not everyone believes in ghosts. But, sometimes a nonbeliever just needs to hear a convincing story from the right person. Maybe if, say, a celebrity the
by
Vanessa Golembewski
TV Shows
This Is The Most Troubling Scene In
House Of Cards
(& No...
Warning: Spoilers ahead for season 5 of House of Cards. Frank Underwood is a degenerate. It's not enough that he messes with the election process,
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Movies
This Is What Baby Emma Looks Like Now
This story was originally published on Feb 2, 2015. Ever since Friends came to Netflix in January, we've been taking a closer look at the iconic show. We
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Video
Lena Dunham On The End Of
Girls
& Embracing 30
This story was originally published on February 10, 2016. Lena Dunham can't stop moving. Sitting cross-legged on a stool in a Los Angeles photo studio,
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Movies
This Movie Genre Is Filled With Lies
There's something about Christmas that feels decidedly romantic. Maybe it's all the twinkling lights and cozy feelings of being by a fire. Maybe it's that
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Pop Culture
11 Elves Who Are Really Kind Of Hot
Sometimes fictional characters are total hotties. And, sometimes, these characters are also elves. This is an uncomfortable topic, but that doesn't mean
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Movies
Chloë Sevigny Talks About Directing Her "Whisper Of A Film,"
...
Chloë Sevigny made a grand entrance into the public eye in 1994 when a New Yorker writer dubbed her the "It girl" of New York. Now, after more than 20
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Movies
How Many Female Directors Can You Name?
At this point, you've heard — to some extent — about the lack of female directors hired in Hollywood. Perhaps you've heard that, of the 347 feature
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Books & Art
The Ultimate '90s YA Book Canon
There's one problem with dubbing anything the "best" or "ultimate collection" of its kind: No one in the history of time (or, at least, the internet) is
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Pop Culture
YouTube Star Marina Joyce Says She's "Totally Fine" After Scare
Update: Marina Joyce has further addressed speculation about her safety in an interview with YouTuber Philip DeFranco. "I went to see my manager and I
by
Vanessa Golembewski
TV Shows
How
BoJack Horseman
Handled Abortion
Warning: Spoilers ahead. The sixth episode of BoJack Horseman's third season is titled "Brrap Brrap Pew Pew." It sounds a bit like a video game that
by
Vanessa Golembewski
TV Shows
The Walking Dead
Season 7 Trailer Is Here
Season 7 of The Walking Dead returns October 23. But today we got a glimpse at what we can expect, courtesy of the latest batshit crazy trailer. You
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Movies
10 Reasons To Just Go See
Ghostbusters
Already
Ghostbusters had a $46 million opening weekend. That's a lot of money! But some are saying it's not enough, and that ideally, the film should have brought
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Pop Culture
12 Celebs Who Should Have Been Sweaty But Were Not Sweaty
Every morning is becoming more and more of a challenge. I rise, ready to take on the day, only to look in my closet and think, What does one wear in
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Music
Annotated Lyrics: The Real Meaning Behind "The Boy Is Mine"
When you were a teenager, you didn't really think about the meanings of the words to your favorite songs. You just sang along — and possibly
by
Vanessa Golembewski
TV Shows
15 Years Ago Today, Mariah Carey Stripped, Brought Ice Cream To <...
Once upon a time, in the days before we lived our lives through our phones, tweenage kids came directly home from school to watch Total Request Live on
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Movies
These Romantic Comedies Actually Make You Believe In True Love
Rom-coms! Sure, they can be cheesy and overly optimistic, presenting a rose-colored view of the world that couldn’t exist even if TSA didn’t require
by
Lauren Le Vine
TV Shows
A Brief History Of Women Fighting On TV
It’s August 26, 1970, and the Women’s Strike for Equality is happening in major cities across the country. Male anchors moderate the news coverage
by
Vanessa Golembewski
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted