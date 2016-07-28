Story from Pop Culture

YouTube Star Marina Joyce Says She's "Totally Fine" After Scare

Vanessa Golembewski
Update: Marina Joyce has further addressed speculation about her safety in an interview with YouTuber Philip DeFranco. "I went to see my manager and I realize I have to be smart about every move that I make," she said. She also insisted she doesn't have a drug problem and that her bruises are a result of a fall in the forest. You can watch the full interview here.
Update, July 27, 12:15 p.m.: Joyce addressed her bruises in a livestream to her fans. Approximately 5:22 into the video, she says that the bruises are from "an accident" and she can't talk about it. Her mother later joins her to explain that Joyce simply bruises easily, and that claims she's in danger are "rubbish." The video was posted after police arrived at Joyce's home to investigate claims she may be experiencing abuse.
Advertisement
Update, July 27 5:30 a.m.: Joyce has checked in with her worried fans. The YouTuber tweeted that she's "totally fine" following fears from her followers that she was in danger. She'll also be hosting a livestream later today as well as a meetup with fans next week in London.

Her local London council confirmed that Joyce was safe.

However, conflicting images and actions continue to emerge. In a YouNow livestream, Joyce again insisted she was alright, but some point out that there's a man watching her in the background, standing in the doorway. Joyce has also continued to make a heart signal with her hands, a sign her fans suggested was a code that she needs help.
Other YouTubers shared their concern after Joyce liked tweets with messages essentially saying, "like this if you're in trouble." Her Twitter account also called for a meetup at 6:30 a.m. in a local park, an event fellow internet personalities advised would be dangerous, given the uncertainty surrounding Joyce.

This article was originally published on July 26, 2016.

Marina Joyce is a bubbly 19-year-old YouTuber based in London with over 600,000 subscribers. And her fans are growing increasingly concerned with her well-being after noticing several disturbing moments in her recent videos. The theories cover everything from kidnapping, an abusive boyfriend, to excessive drug use — all of which have culminated in the Twitter hashtag #SaveMarinaJoyce.
For the detail-oriented, JustPaste.it delivers the closest thing to a play-by-play available. But to get a general sense of the concern, here's look at what her fans are pointing out.
Advertisement
The Gun & A Deleted Response
During a recent makeup tutorial, fans noticed that there's a gun in the back corner of the room against her nightstand. Some say the gun has been there since 2012, noting its presence in other videos. As you can see in this snapshot, a viewer asked if she was okay. She answered, "yes :)" but then added "no," in a now-deleted response.


Bruises On Her Body
Despite Joyce's insistence on Twitter that's she's fine, fans point to screengrabs where you can see bruises on her arms, in places people wouldn't normally bruise themselves accidentally.


The Man Behind The Camera & "Help Me"
In one video, Joyce is advertising a clothing line. Here you can see two major pieces of evidence that fans are suggesting confirm Joyce is in danger. First, you can see a man's hand on the left side of the screen. Not only does this imply there's someone with her, but he appears to be holding a script. This marks a big departure from the off-the-cuff style for which she became popular. You can also hear a whispered, "Help me." Both are in the first 20 seconds of the video below.

Joyce Seems To Look Off Camera & Become Frightened
This is completely speculative, and you'd have to review all the instances of this yourself. But this is one of the stronger examples.


If She's Okay, Why Isn't She Making A Video About It?
YouTuber Carmie made a video expressing his concern for Joyce, and brought up an interesting point: If she's alright, then why isn't she addressing her fans directly? He believes she's not in control of her own content.

Advertisement
The Heart As Cry For Help
Fans instructed Joyce to draw a heart on her hand in her next video if she's in danger. While an actual heart drawing didn't appear, she did wear a heart necklace and made the shape of a heart with her hands.
There's clearly plenty of cause for concern here, even if this is the first time you've ever come across Joyce's channel. Some fans are trying to raise awareness and even contacting authorities to investigate her whereabouts. Of course, it's also entirely possible that Joyce is fine and simply choosing not to address the rumors about her life. We've reached out to Joyce for comment and will update this story in the event she responds.
If you or someone you know is considering self-harm, please get help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, you can call Safe Horizon's hotline at 1-800-621-HOPE or visit its website.

Read these stories next:
This Tweet Reveals The Fate Of A Major Game Of Thrones Character
What It's Like To Date A Man Who Won't Read Women Writers
We Finally Know When The Gilmore Girls Revival Is Coming To Netflix
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture