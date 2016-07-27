#savemarinajoyce— Marina Rose Joyce (@MarinaJoyce7) July 27, 2016
Im TOTALLY fine guys, i am feeling very good today and its actually so heartwarming to see so many people care about me
Her local London council confirmed that Joyce was safe.
Officers have visited YouTube user Marina Joyce. She is safe and well. #ETeam #savemarinajoyce— Enfield MPS (@MPSEnfield) July 27, 2016
Okay wtf. I don't even know anymore. #savemarinajoyce pic.twitter.com/2qox2GDlRi— fraydoe lol (@_Fraydoe) July 27, 2016
Marina Joyce is a bubbly 19-year-old YouTuber based in London with over 600,000 subscribers. And her fans are growing increasingly concerned with her well-being after noticing several disturbing moments in her recent videos. The theories cover everything from kidnapping, an abusive boyfriend, to excessive drug use — all of which have culminated in the Twitter hashtag #SaveMarinaJoyce.
During a recent makeup tutorial, fans noticed that there's a gun in the back corner of the room against her nightstand. Some say the gun has been there since 2012, noting its presence in other videos. As you can see in this snapshot, a viewer asked if she was okay. She answered, "yes :)" but then added "no," in a now-deleted response.
#savemarinajoyce de verdad,lo que le pasa a esta mujer no se lo deseo a nadie, pobrecilla... pic.twitter.com/eQxdfPIFTB— Penelo✨|| Zelda∞ (@almuugameplayer) July 26, 2016
Bruises On Her Body
Despite Joyce's insistence on Twitter that's she's fine, fans point to screengrabs where you can see bruises on her arms, in places people wouldn't normally bruise themselves accidentally.
this girls shown several signs of abuse and fear, read and spread this - https://t.co/iXGVb0zYRC - #savemarinajoyce pic.twitter.com/0876jdCKNu— Michael Clifford (@sivanempire) July 26, 2016
The Man Behind The Camera & "Help Me"
In one video, Joyce is advertising a clothing line. Here you can see two major pieces of evidence that fans are suggesting confirm Joyce is in danger. First, you can see a man's hand on the left side of the screen. Not only does this imply there's someone with her, but he appears to be holding a script. This marks a big departure from the off-the-cuff style for which she became popular. You can also hear a whispered, "Help me." Both are in the first 20 seconds of the video below.
This is completely speculative, and you'd have to review all the instances of this yourself. But this is one of the stronger examples.
you can't tell me that this is not scary #SaveMarinaJoyce pic.twitter.com/jPQetyjzpO— clo hoe (@isthatchlo) July 26, 2016
If She's Okay, Why Isn't She Making A Video About It?
YouTuber Carmie made a video expressing his concern for Joyce, and brought up an interesting point: If she's alright, then why isn't she addressing her fans directly? He believes she's not in control of her own content.
Fans instructed Joyce to draw a heart on her hand in her next video if she's in danger. While an actual heart drawing didn't appear, she did wear a heart necklace and made the shape of a heart with her hands.
i was watching some of her videos and then i came across this comment. i'm actually worried. #savemarinajoyce pic.twitter.com/nJVCDg0cT1— ️ (@junofficiaI) July 26, 2016
If you or someone you know is considering self-harm, please get help. Call the Samaritans on 116-123