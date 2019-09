The creators of Game Of Thrones certainly aren't giving much away about its next season. Just check out this season 7 teaser, which revealed everything and nothing at the same time. But one tweet may have just revealed the fate of one of the HBO show's major characters.The last time we saw Jorah Mormont, he was saying goodbye to Daenerys Targaryen as he headed out on a journey to find a cure for his greyscale, a usually fatal disease that leaves skin looking and feeling like stone.While some fans have wondered if that was the last we'd see of Jorah, it seems actor Iain Glen has been out and about in some very interesting locales.As Vanity Fair has reported, a fan tweeted that Glen was on her flight to Belfast — with Brienne of Tarth herself (Gwendoline Christie), no less — a location that just so happens to be the home base of Game Of Thrones productions.This fan reacted just as we all would if we saw a GOT character IRL: "I'm struggling to stay cool here." But she also managed to divulge that Jorah was reading a script on this flight.