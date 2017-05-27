This story was originally published on Feb 2, 2015.
Ever since Friends came to Netflix in January, we've been taking a closer look at the iconic show. We found that the '90s sitcom actually had a lot of feminist moments. Viewers realized Rachel was actually wearing a Central Perk uniform this whole time. Now, thanks to a reddit user, we know what baby Emma looks like.
Cali and Noelle Sheldon were the twins who played Emma on the latter seasons of Friends. (It's a Mary Kate and Ashley situation à la Full House.) As the child of Ross and Rachel, these girls got the best gig on TV. If nothing else, they witnessed their faux parents singing and dancing to Sir Mix-A-Lot.
The girls grew up to be quite beautiful. And, they actually could totally pass for Green-Geller children. Plus, they've kept up their acting. The two have been in short films Agorable and Winner. Cali and Noelle turn 13 this year. That means you are turning a million years old.
