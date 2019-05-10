Skip navigation!
Best friend Gift Guide
Shopping
The Best Jewelry For Your Wedding Day Crew
by
Emily Ruane
More from Best friend Gift Guide
Living
Self-Care Gifts To Buy Your #1 Caregiver On Mother's Day
Elizabeth Buxton
May 10, 2019
Food & Drinks
Under $50 Kitchen Gifts That Moms Will Adore
Elizabeth Buxton
May 10, 2019
Home
The Best Online Flower Shops For Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts
Elizabeth Buxton
May 10, 2019
Living
Unique Gifts For Every Type Of Graduate
Grad-gifts are not one-size-fits-all — because not all graduations are exclusive to white dress-wearing teens on the hunt for plastic bath caddies and
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Weddings
Stylish Bachelorette Party Favors That Aren't Penis-Themed
We're transitioning into the sunshine season, meaning it's time to break out the SPF in preparation for UV-rays and bachelorettes. Aside from
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Paid Content
39 Gifts For The New Mom In Your Life — That Are NOT For Her Baby
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home
by
Amelia Edelman
Fashion
Your Ultimate 4/20 Gift Guide
We all have that one friend. Sometimes they laugh for 10 minutes straight about absolutely nothing. Sometimes they eat a whole dozen of cookies in one
by
Michelle Li
Food & Drinks
Adult Easter Baskets That You Can DIY Last-Minute
Easter will be hopping-upon us in a mere few weeks — and for those of us who no longer live at home, or happen to be young children anymore, waking up
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Fashion
27 Galentine's Day Gifts To Get Your Inner Circle
Valentine's Day is one of those things, like sushi or Pete Davidson, that you either love or really hate — for good reason. If you're blissfully
by
Eliza Huber
Food & Drinks
21 Food Gifts We're Crushing On This Valentine's Day
Food and Valentine's Day are basically the oldest of old married couples. The two have gone hand in hand since we can remember and one without the other
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Living
11 Flower Sites For Last-Minute Valentine's Day Redemption
Valentine's Day is a mere few days away, so it's theoretically time to rally on the gift-buying front. But in reality, we'll probably put off our
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Valentine's Day
Even If You're A Valentine's Day Hater, You'll Lov...
Valentine's Day is on the horizon, which means it's time to start planning what you're going to give to all the various loved ones in your life. Though it
by
Olivia Harrison
Shopping
Under-$10 Valentine's Day Gifts That Don't Suck
If money were no object, we'd all be gifting our better halves with designer goods or surprising them with spontaneous trips to Fiji. But this is the
by
Us
Beauty
Bath & Body Works Is Having A Huge Sale On Its Valentine's D...
If there's anything that will set the mood for Valentine's Day, it's a candle (or a NSFW bath bomb, but that sends a totally different message). Look at
by
Thatiana Diaz
Shopping
The Nostalgic Jewelry Of Our Childhoods Is Back In Time For Valen...
You’ve been through all of life's ups and downs together, have spent countless nights over countless bottles of Pinot catching up on on everything from
by
Bobby Schuessler
Valentine's Day
14 Galentine's Day Gifts To Show Your Friends Some Love
Valentine's Day has a slew of alternate names for the single crowd, like the ever-gloomy "Singles Awareness Day" (SAD) and the much more positive and
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Fashion
The Best Valentine's Day Gifts For Every Type Of Relationship
Even if you’re not the type to buy into the Valentine’s Day hoopla, it's always nice to scoop up a little something for your S.O. And since time’s
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
29 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas, All Under $20
Ah, Valentine's Day. It can be easy to hate on the holiday, but no matter what your romantic relationship status is this V-Day, it's still a great time to
by
Austen Tosone
Pop Culture
The Ultimate
Game Of Thrones
Gift Guide, For Every Kind ...
Winter is coming, and hot on its heels is the holiday season. You know: The time of year that screams twinkly lights and warm cocoa, along with a steaming
by
Anne Cohen
Work & Money
Cheap Gifts Under $15 That Don't Look Cheap
It's that time of year again when time seems to fly impossibly fast and somehow, despite all of your best intentions, holiday shopping gets pushed until
by
Ludmila Leiva
Food & Drinks
11 Punny Mugs That Make Weekday Mornings A Little Bit Better
Office coffee mugs are like toothbrushes: personal, customized to our specific needs, and, in my opinion, not at all sharable. Just as I wouldn't stand
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Beauty
14 Chic Beauty Gifts Practically Made For The Last-Minute Shopper
Some people are inherently impossible to shop for — the primo offender being the girl who already has everything. In your life, maybe that's your picky
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Ulta Beauty Has The Best Last-Minute Gift Sets For Every Budget
When your life is moving too fast — your inbox is overflowing, you desperately need a haircut, and you're wondering how the hell we're already two weeks
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Last-Minute Beauty Gifts Your Friends Will Love, According To...
Gift giving starts with a generous thought — a little something for the friend who graciously volunteered to host this year's White Elephant swap, or a
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
12 Gifts For The Biggest Beauty Fan In Your Life
We all have that one person on our Christmas list that knows Sephora aisles better than they understand their medical plans, that can't shop for groceries
by
Thatiana Diaz
Pop Culture
Your Official Pop Culture Gift Guide — The Black Edition
2018 was a great year for Black pop culture. We got a new Beyoncé album (kind of). Wakanda Fever is at an all time high thanks to Black Panther. Cardi B
by
Sesali Bowen
Beauty
How To Hack A Holiday Beauty Set For The Best Last-Minute Gifting
Who says that beauty advent calendars are pointless if you don't buy them before December 1? Sure, we salute the planners, but procrastinators can reap
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
All Of Target's Beauty Gift Sets Are On Sale This Week
O...
If you're planning on banging out some holiday shopping this week — before December 23rd, when you'll inevitably reach the point of defeat while being
by
Megan Decker
Shopping
27 Tiny Gifts That Leave A
Big
Impression
By now, we've hopefully all learned that bigger doesn't always mean better. Not every holiday gift has to be a flashy ordeal dressed in diamonds or a big
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
25 Surprising Secret Santa Gifts For $25 Or Less
We love the idea of participating in a Secret Santa exchange — that is, until we unwrap something less than creative, like a bar of pharmacy-bought
by
Ray Lowe
