20 Gifts To Get Your Roommate, No Matter Your Relationship Status

Whether you're 16 and still being forced to co-exist in the same 500 sq. ft. room as your little sister or 24, sharing the same amount of space with a near-stranger you met on Craigslist, this gift guide is for you. A lot goes into finding the perfect gift for your roommate. For one, if your roommate doubles as a best friend , it goes without saying that your gift has to be perfect. Plus, as an added bonus, she might just let you use it too. On the contrary, if you don't get the right thing, or are in the midst of a hostile roommate-ship, you'll likely get stuck dealing with the awkward, "Wow, great, thanks" response. Suffice to say, this isn't a gift you want to leave until the last minute.