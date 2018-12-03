20 Gifts For Every Member In Your Squad

Now that it's officially December, it's time to get into the holiday spirit if you haven't already. Turn on that classic Mariah Carey album, drag your tree across town and start checking off that exhaustive list of holiday presents you've been too good at putting off thus far. Your mom wants this, your sister wants that, and by the time Christmas Eve rolls around, you and your bank account are almost too drained to enjoy the day at all. But while family might be tricky to shop for, shopping for your best friends is anything but.
After all, if there's anyone who knows what your friends really want this holiday season, it's you — a.k.a. the one who listens to them rant over glasses of Pinot and helps them organize their impulse purchases into keeps and throw-aways. So unlike your quest to buy each and every one of your aunts, uncles and cousins a present they'll actually enjoy, getting your closest friends everything they want and more this season will be a breeze.
To help you get started on the fun part of holiday shopping, we've rounded up 20 BFF-worthy presents to gift the Paris to your Nicole, Marissa to your Summer, and everyone in between.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.