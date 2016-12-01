30 Soulmate-Worthy Gifts For Your Long-Distance BFF

Finding the perfect companion to experience the bittersweet hustle of New York City life with is basically like winning the friend lottery. For me, that person was my friend Danielle, and together, we conquered the exhilarating exhaustion of underpaid overtime, the stressful (if not sometimes disgusting) subway rides, and the complicated dance of avoiding rats on the street.
Danielle and I spent so much time together that we finally decided to move into a spacious two-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn that actually lived up to a broker’s claim of “gets good natural light.” We hung out almost every day, binge-watching Jane the Virgin and laughing at the sad states of our Tinder accounts.
This all came to an end when Danielle decided to take the next step in her life and go to law school — far from NYC. (And funny enough, she’s actually in my home state of Virginia.) Now that we’re a long-distance platonic couple, we fill the gaps by FaceTiming regularly, texting, and tagging each other in the comments section of mouthwatering or hilarious Instagram posts.
And since this year marks our first holiday season apart, celebrating each other has become much more important (especially when we’re both feeling a little off-kilter post election). So this season, I aim to get her something special that isn’t just a framed 20-by-24 picture of my face that she should most definitely hang in her new apartment. (Just so it feels like I’m there, you know?)
If you need gift ideas for your LDB (a.k.a. long distance bestie), here are 30 thoughtful suggestions.
