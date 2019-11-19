A Gift For Every Fashion-Obsessed Friend In Your Clique

There’s (at least) one in every friend group: They're already on the waitlist for Fendi's SS20 necklace bag, have a friends-and-family discount at Dover Street Market, and consistently pop up as the only follower of new brands that later show up in Net-A-Porter's Vanguard edit. Their holiday wish list is made up of things you wouldn't dare wear, let alone spend an entire paycheck on, but will undoubtedly want more than anything come the next gift-giving season. If you're not this member of your friend group, then you probably won't recognize a single piece of merch in the gift guide ahead. But they will. And since they're going to be the one on the receiving end of this giftee-gifted relationship, isn’t that what truly matters?
If you have a friend who fits the bill, then you've come to the right place. The 16-piece gift guide ahead was designed solely for your most fashionable friend, the one who drags you to store openings, sample sales, divey vintage shops, and parties where '90s runway shows are projected on the wall. Despite all that, though, they’re still your favorite person, which means that showing up to whatever totally chic holiday party they're throwing without a top-notch gift is out of the question.
Click through the slideshow ahead for 16 gifts that even your most fashion-forward friend will love.
