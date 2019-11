Every mother-daughter relationship can't be as perfect as Lorelai and Rory's — at least for the first 16 or so years of your life. During tweendom, we're hardwired to think our moms are just out to embarrass us with their puppy-printed pajamas (you know it's true, mom) in the carpool drop-off line and their constant need to check on us when we're out with friends. But eventually, once we're moved out of the house, we come to the realization that moms weren't totally uncool at all. Rather, they were pretty fucking great.