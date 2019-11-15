Every mother-daughter relationship can't be as perfect as Lorelai and Rory's — at least for the first 16 or so years of your life. During tweendom, we're hardwired to think our moms are just out to embarrass us with their puppy-printed pajamas (you know it's true, mom) in the carpool drop-off line and their constant need to check on us when we're out with friends. But eventually, once we're moved out of the house, we come to the realization that moms weren't totally uncool at all. Rather, they were pretty fucking great.
So why, then, do we so often end up getting them such lame gifts this time of year? More often than not, when you Google search gifts for moms, you'll find a blasé selection of kitchenware, slippers, and one too many monochrome sweater sets. Yawn. This year, instead of going the easy route and writing just another gifts-for-mom round-up, we're dedicating this guide to what our moms really want.
Whether your mom is into traveling, mid-century architecture, running marathons, or The Go-Gos' debut album (ahem, Lorelai), one of these 22 gift guide options will surely speak to her.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
