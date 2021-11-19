The Best Our Place Gifts For All You Always Pan Superfans

Not to toot my own horn, but as the proud owner of an Always Pan, Perfect Pot, Spruce Steamer, Fully Prepped Bundle, etc., I'd consider myself an Our Place expert. Why am I so well-versed in the art of sustainable kitchen essentials, you ask? Because I cover the lifestyle beat here at Most Wanted, and Our Place is the mack daddy brand of trendy, quality cookware. Where there is a new kitchen-ready release from the brand, you can find me patiently waiting (and testing) to see if the juice is worth the squeeze. So, if I have earned your trust, please join me as I attempt to match every person on your holiday gift list with the perfect Our Place present.
Advertisement
Remember, I don't know your family — but I do know a concerning amount of info about Shiza Shahid's collection of aesthetically pleasing, sustainable, and ethically-made products. If you're new to the Our Place game, I'll catch you up to speed with three easy-to-remember key points: the Always Pan, the Always Pan, and the Always Pan. Once you’ve let that sink in, however, allow me remind you that the brand has an impressive collection of less-hyped products that deserve some extra time in the spotlight. That being said, it is my honor to be your Our Place holiday helper and show you everything you need to know about this infamous cookware company, below.
Best For: Anyone With A Stove
It's safe to say that any casual home cook's stove would benefit from an Always Pan of any hue resting atop its burners. Each pan replaces eight types of cookware (steamer & strainer, sautee pan, saucepan, saucier, skillet, fry pan, nonstick pan, and spoon rest), comes with a complimentary beechwood spatula, and on a good day, is available in all 10 colors. It's the most crowd-pleasing gift on Our Place's site and currently going for just $99. (But we won't tell your giftee that you bought it on sale.)
Best For: People Who Would Come Out Of An Apocolypse Unscathed
The Perfect Pot makes the perfect amount of food for our favorite overprepared loved ones who could survive an apocalypse in an orderly fashion (and have probably already bought you a present). We're talking meal preppers, family feeders, Virgos, and everyone you know who ogles at leftovers pristinely packed in plastic storage containers for the week.
Advertisement
The Perfect Pot debuted just a few months ago, and it carries on the Our Place multi-functional legacy with pride. With just one non-stick pot, you can boil, crisp, bake, braise, roast, steam, strain, pour, serve, and store meals like there will be many tomorrows no matter what. If you stay doomsday-ready, you don't have to get doomsday-ready.
Best For: Couples With Cabinet Space
If you know a couple who lives together and are still going strong, it's probably because they have a lot of cabinet space. It sounds trivial, but from what I've seen, the "Can you please put your dishes away?" to "I want to break up" pipeline moves alarmingly fast. This year, congratulate your favorite couple on their organized cabinets with two top-tier pieces of the internet's most wanted cookware. Don't worry, if their shelves start to look full, they can easily free up space and display these two stunning dishes on the stove without provoking a single squabble.
Best For: Someone Who Bought An Always Pan Instead Of An Air Fryer
Air fryers are a modern healthy eater's best friend, but the OG way to whip up some nutritious greens is a good ol' fashion steam. The Spruce Steamer is a game-changing Always Pan accessory that will get your giftee excited to eat non-fried foods in the new year — mush-free veggies, juicy fish, plump dumplings, the list goes on. Each bamboo basket comes with a pair of chopsticks and 15 paper liners for easy clean-up.
Advertisement
Best For: Your Loved One Who Needs To Grow Up
We've all seen it. A perfectly well-rounded adult with an adult job and sometimes even an adult family who
tortures chops vegetables with a $3 butter knife. Help keep their tomatoes un-squished, garlic nicely minced, and their bread evenly sliced with Our Place's beginner-friendly knife and American black walnut wood cutting board set.
Best For: The Friend You Mooch Off Of Way Too Much
Many of us have a refrigerator away from home that we know like the back of our hands — these sauces stay on the door's top shelf, then those drinks live on the second, the oat milk stays in the back, and so on. But, at the end of the day, that's not our property, and we need to pay our best friend, sibling, parent, etc. back for their unmatched generosity. Our Place's 12-piece Table Top Set is the perfect thank you to whoever's pantry is (unbeknownst to them) an official food group in your weekly diet.
Each set comes with four hand-blown stackable drinking glasses, four porcelain plates, four stackable side bowls, and makes it unequivocally clear that you appreciate their hosting skills (and can't wait to see how well they plate your next meal).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.