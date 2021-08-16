Meet The Fan-Favorite Always Pan’s Perfect Successor Pot

Prior to today, the OPCU (Our Place Cinematic Universe) primarily set the scene around its fan-favorite cookware, the Alway's Pan, while occasionally sprinkling in some other quality kitchen essentials — knife + cutting board sets, bamboo steamers, drinkware sets, etc. But, for the first time since debuting in 2019, Our Place's beloved Always Pan has a successor: the Perfect Pot. For $165, the new non-stick and non-toxic ceramic dish (dipped in four classic Our Place colorways: Blue Salt, Steam, Char, and Spice) serves as a stockpot, Dutch oven, saucepot, roasting rack, steamer, bread pot, braiser, and spoon rest. This time around, instead of one free-for-all launch, the brand is releasing its first container on Perfect Pots on August 16 via limited daily color drops through August 19. (Make sure you follow along so you don't miss your chance to snag one; pre-order now, and you’ll be at the top of the list for receiving your pan in early September.) This Monday morning, Blue Salt is officially up for grabs and already going fast.
According to Our Place's site, this do-it-all dish should give you the creative freedom to boil, crisp, bake, braise, roast, steam, strain, store, serve, pour, and steep whatever your stomach is in the mood for. Sound familiar? Essentially, if you're a fan of the Always Pan's ingenuity, we have a hankering that you'll get a kick out of its fresh out of the oven younger sibling. Read on below for all you need to know about what makes this pot so perfect — including reviews from the very own R29 Shopping team, coming to a computer screen near you.
What is the Perfect Pot?
The Perfect Pot is a larger-than-life Dutch-oven adjacent cookware that covers your basic cooking needs. Its main selling points are its lightweight stature (4.3 pounds), aesthetic appeal, and, unlike the Always Pan, you can pop this guy in the oven up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Once you buy, you receive the pot, a beechwood spoon, a biodegradable sponge, and a roasting rack. Rather than including a strainer similar to the one that comes with the pan, the Perfect Pot is equipped with built-in side vents that get the same job done.
What can you cook in the Perfect Pot?
You can tackle anything from chicken roasts to hearty lentil soups, one-pot pasta ensembles, and roasted veggies. If you're looking at your Always Pan wondering if you really need to add this pot to your cabinet, ask yourself if you want the option to bake mac and cheese in the oven, boil up to 5.5 quarts of water, feed your entire family with one dish, and more endless kitchen possibilities.
Our Place Perfect Pot Reviews
"I'm an everyday type of home cook (specializing in breakfast and dinner) who loves a good one-pan meal that can be served up and enjoyed in a bowl on the couch. Easy cleanup is key for me when I’m doing my thing in the kitchen. I already own two Always Pans (Spice and Heat colorways), which I use just about every day to make my eggs in the morning — their non-stick abilities are unparalleled and they really do look very nice left out on the stovetop — so I was pretty amped up to try out the Perfect Pot.
My first out-of-the-box impressions were that it’s super lightweight compared to the Always Pan! Although I’m an AP stan, I do feel that the piece can be a bit heavy and cumbersome inside a tight kitchen space. The Perfect Pot, in comparison, is a cute compact size that’s surprisingly un-hefty. The Blue Salt colorway is so beautiful in person — it may be my new stovetop spotlight favorite (sorry, Heat).
Over the weekend I made two meals in my Perfect Pot. The first was a tomato and mozz pasta salad and the second (pictured above) was an oven-roasted chicken dish. Normally, for these types of meals, I would use my Le Creuset Dutch oven — which is an extremely heavy-duty pot — but, in happy contrast, the Perfect Pot did my Dutch oven’s job just as well while being so much easier to handle. Boiling water was a breeze instead of a lugging-struggle to and from the sink. Moving it to and from the oven was similarly breezy during my chicken-roasting feat — it's important to note here that the Always Pan CANNOT be put in the oven (I made that sad mistake with a very limited-edition lavender hue).
Cleanup, as with the Always Pan, was no sweat for both dishes; the hardened cheese from the pasta and crusted chicken grease scrubbed right off with minimal effort and zero residues left behind. I highly recommend this pot to anyone looking for a more compact, lightweight, and stylish alternative to…well…just about any other option out there. It’s a yes for me! Although, I would like to petition its renaming to the 'Everything Pot.'” – Elizabeth Buxton, Deputy Editor
"This is my very first and only Our Place product and this may be a pathetic thing to admit but I never cook. It doesn't really bring me joy and I find it to be a chore (and bore). Plus, I hate the clean-up that's required afterward and actively try to avoid doing it.
My first thoughts were, 'Woah, this Pot is HUGE!' and 'Where is it gonna live within my limited NYC cabinet space?' (reader, I made it work, but barely). Next, I was taken aback by all the thoughtful details and accouterments — like the steamer rack with silicone legs, the wooden spoon with ridges, the scrubbing sponge, and the indent spout for where the spoon chills AND where you can easily pour out liquids.
For my first trick, I made a sophisticated meal of salmon and green beans using the steamer rack. I poured some water in, brought it to a boil, placed all the stuff directly on top of the non-stick rack, covered it, and let it do its thing. In no time the fish was cooked to a perfect medium and the string beans had a perfect bite. It was so easy — I was feeling like Alison Roman over here. One thing to note is that the Pot gets SUPER hot and it stays that way for a while, so if you have food chilling in there but it's off the heat, it WILL keep cooking. Also, don't accidentally burn yourself! But all-in-all, clean-up was a breeze because of the non-stick finish (thank goodness). And although I DID have to entirely clear out my small sink to accommodate for the Pot (file under: NYC apartment problems), the actual washing of the Pot didn't take too long.
Overall I'm very pleased with this Pot — it's the kind of product that makes me wanna host a three-bean chili dinner party or something. I would absolutely recommend this Pot to friends who love to cook, or (as a tip) would suggest my engaged pals put this Pot on their wedding registry." — Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer
