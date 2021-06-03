Our Place Launched (& We Tested) A New Internet-Favorite Kitchen Staple

Despite the copious amount of hours I've devoted to watching chefs dart around kitchens, whip up braised short ribs, and run out of time while making desserts on television, I still don't own any premium cookware. So you can imagine my delight when I discovered that Our Place — the geniuses behind the bestselling Always Pan — generously offered to send me its newest endeavor that just launched today: a trio of German steel knives and a black walnut wood cutting board (aka the Fully Prepped Bundle). It's an enviable-looking set that put my $20 "knives" to shame and finally showed me the importance of investing in quality kitchen tools. With one $230 purchase (although you can buy each item separately), you're given three razor-sharp knives that cover the average culinista's cooking bases and a durable-yet-stunning slab of wood to perfect your mise en place on (which breaks down to around $58 per premium piece). So far, I've only put the knife set to work slicing up vegetables — but, I've already used the cutting board as everything from a plate to a serving platter and even as some humble-chic home decor. Below, see for yourself why Our Place's first-ever knife and cutting board bundle is a truly worthy investment. (And, also, to discover why I've purchased one for my dad for Father's Day.)
It's the best bang for your buck if you're looking for a fresh kitchen starter set. The bundle includes one Everyday Chef's Knife, one Serrated Slicing Knife, one Precise Paring Knife, and one Walnut Cutting Board for $230 as opposed to $265 when bought separately. But, if you're less interested in the cutting board and only have eyes for the premium German stainless steel full-tang blade knives, then the Knife Trio bundle can save you a nice $25. And, of course, Our Place did what Our Place does best and made durable and worthwhile knives without sacrificing style. Right now, each knife is available in four classic Always Pan colorways: Steam, Spice, Blue Salt, and Char.
The knives are sharp, lightweight, stylish, and come with sleeves so they don't require a block to hold them. Also, they are extremely beginner-friendly and optimal for small spaces. There is something intimidating about dishing out dollars on a 9-piece knife set when you: a) live alone; b) are not a world-class chef; c) are unsure of what kind of knives to buy in the first place. All three of these utensils live up to all of my wildest Chopped contestant dreams. I used the small paring knife to slice and butter my bagels, dice up small cherry tomatoes along with any other small one-and-done ingredients. The large everyday knife is great for making dinner, chopping up meat, and making larger salads, etc. And, you can really go in on a loaf of sourdough bread with the Serrated Slicing Knife.
Onto the cutting board: this thing is durable and prepared for all kinds of treacherous food prep. Seriously. When I took it out of the box I had no idea it would be such a force to be reckoned with, but it exceeded my expectations. I live in a small apartment with absolutely no cabinet space, so I was also worried about where I would put it or even, quite frankly, if I would use it enough for it to be worth the storage. Although it's large and might not fit in the average kitchen drawer — if you like things to be put away all the time — the black walnut wood is so stunning and scratch-preventative that it's anything but an eyesore. Mine now rests atop my small kitchenette and blends seamlessly in with the rest of my apartment decor (see picture below).
Overall, although the price is high, you really do get what you pay for with this new kitchen bundle — if not more. I never knew it could be so easy to glide through tomatoes, chop up sweet potatoes, and make incisions that take my skills from simple everyday stuff to "I could totally be on Chopped" levels. Our Place is a brand defined by useful, efficient, and very Instagrammable kitchen staples you wouldn't mind leaving out on the counter — and, just like the Always Pan, this recent addition to its lineup is poised for internet fandom. As I alluded to above, the Fully Prepped Bundle is a great Father's Day gift for dads who live in the kitchen (aka my dad); it's also a smart buy for any beginner culinistas with little knowledge of the vast knife landscape who are looking to up their tool game (aka myself).
