12 Self-Watering Planters That Are Perfect For Busy People

The term "self-watering planter" is somewhat of a misnomer; it's more accurate to call it a "plant bather" or a "plant moisturizer". Whether your favorite green friend lives in a high-end posh pot or a more practical basin, these gardening assistants serve to preserve water at the bottom of their barrels for seeping, evaporating, and pouring off into the soil. In short speak: they provide your indoor plants with an efficient reservoir system , which can be helpful if you're unable to care for them on a consistent and regular basis.